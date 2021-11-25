U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Lisa M. Pate Sells 20,000 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE USX opened at $8.65 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

