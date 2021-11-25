Ubiq Price Tops $0.21 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $21,080.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

