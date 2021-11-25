UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

