UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $688.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

