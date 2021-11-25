UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after buying an additional 457,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARQT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $891.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

