UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,523 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

GPMT stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

