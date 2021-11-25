UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,309 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $19.75.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

