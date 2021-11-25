Udemy Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

