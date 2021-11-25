UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $898.96 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. UMA has a market cap of $898.96 million and $72.41 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $13.97 or 0.00024110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,241,708 coins and its circulating supply is 64,359,056 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

