Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.71.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.82. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$24.44.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$553.27 million.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

