Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,173 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

