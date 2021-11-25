Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $25.05 on Thursday, reaching $1,855.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,563. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,762.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,610.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

