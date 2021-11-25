Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

