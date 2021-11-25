Unigestion Holding SA Has $35.28 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.38% of Lear worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.22. The company had a trading volume of 285,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.42. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

