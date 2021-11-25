Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 1,446 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.24. 1,165,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.