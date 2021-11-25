Unigestion Holding SA Sells 152,991 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 152,991 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.62. 7,990,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,886. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

