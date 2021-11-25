United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

About United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

