United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

