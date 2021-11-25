United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,715 shares of company stock worth $9,539,657 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.18. 505,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,155. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.76.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

