United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The stock has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,031.64.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

