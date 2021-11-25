Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,729 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.62% of Universal Health Services worth $71,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

