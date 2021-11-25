Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 289,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

