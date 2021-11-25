UP Fintech (TIGR) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UP Fintech to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 80.01 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.80

UP Fintech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2253 2294 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 264.17%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 11.97%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.87% 16.87% 6.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UP Fintech competitors beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

