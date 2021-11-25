Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,969 shares of company stock worth $12,373,764. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

