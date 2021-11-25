Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 355.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

