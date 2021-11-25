VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.66. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 2,456 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

