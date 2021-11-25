Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Cut by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter.

VCR opened at $351.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.74. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.86 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

