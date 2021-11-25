Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.