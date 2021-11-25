Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of CohBar worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.58. CohBar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

