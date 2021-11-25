Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ToughBuilt Industries were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 90,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.57. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on ToughBuilt Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

