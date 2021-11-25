Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.86% of Research Frontiers worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REFR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 38.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

