Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Charah Solutions worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $97,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.