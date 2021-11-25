Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 7.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $266.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

