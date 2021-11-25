Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $452.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $328.80 and a 12-month high of $463.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.78 and a 200 day moving average of $409.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

