Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $452.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.80 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.78 and a 200-day moving average of $409.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.