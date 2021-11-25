Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VOT opened at $257.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.07 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

