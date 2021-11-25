Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.72

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 27449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

