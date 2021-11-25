Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.72

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 27449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
