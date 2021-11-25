Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lowered by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

