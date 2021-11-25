Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $193,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 351,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,945. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

