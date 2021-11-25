Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.65 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.02 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.58.

