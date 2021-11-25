Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

BND opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

