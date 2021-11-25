Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 326.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.30 and a 200 day moving average of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

