Veracity Capital LLC Buys 86 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $802.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.98. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $420.75 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

