Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock worth $13,336,228. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $339.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

