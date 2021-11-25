Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,203 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

