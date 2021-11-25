Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,273.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,262.38 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,590.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,589.08.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

