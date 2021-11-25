Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $549.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.24. The company has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

