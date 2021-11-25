Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $289.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

