Veracity Capital LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

