VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.